May 11 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees

* March quarter net sales 11.49 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 70 rupees per share