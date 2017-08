July 31 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year

* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.76 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 22.95 billion rupees versus 22.09 billion rupees last year

