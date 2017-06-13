June 13 GTPL Hathway Ltd

* GTPL Hathway Ltd IPO opens on June 21, closes on June 23

* GTPL Hathway IPO includes fresh issue of up to 2.4 billion rupees, offer for sale of up to 14.4 million shares Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2rdsb0S Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)