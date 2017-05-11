May 11 HCL Technologies Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 24.75 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 131.83 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 19.39 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 109.25 billion rupees

* Declared dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says FY'18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency

* Says FY’18 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%.

* March quarter gross employee addition of 10,605

* March quarter attrition in it services (LTM) 16.9 percent

* March-quarter clients addition up 8 percent

* Buyback programme of INR 35 billion during qtr