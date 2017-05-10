May 10 Hero Motocorp Ltd

* March quarter net profit 7.18 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 76.06 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 8.33 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 82.28 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 1500 percent per share

* To invest capex of about INR 25 billion in new product development, phase-wise capacity expansion, upgradation of plant machinery upto FY '19

* Lines up half a dozen new product launches this fiscal

