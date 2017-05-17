May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd:

* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 10 per share

* March quarter net profit 11.83 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 89.69 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 10.80 billion rupees

* Says with gradual improvement in market conditions, co remains optimistic about medium term outlook for sector

* Says with gradual improvement in market conditions, co remains optimistic about medium term outlook for sector

* Says domestic consumer business grew at 8 percent with underlying volume growth at 4 percent in quarter