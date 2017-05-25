UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Hotel Leelaventure Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 134.2 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 2.29 billion rupees; net sales was 1.94 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rY5kqd) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources