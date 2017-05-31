Fitch: Dana Gas Case Highlights Sukuk Legal Uncertainties

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated