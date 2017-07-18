FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2017 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

* Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'

* June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year

* Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares

* Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

