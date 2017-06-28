BRIEF-Capelli FY operating income eur 10.4 million
* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 Hubtown Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod to issue securities through qualified institutions placement on a private placement basis to QIBs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.