a day ago
BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec
July 28, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular

* Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable

* Exec says hopeful to launch Volte services in early half of calendar 2018

* Exec says hopeful of government participation to de-stress telecom sector

* Exec says trying to optimize cost to make up for loss of revenue

* Exec says consolidation of market and higher data usage will lead to revenue recovery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)

