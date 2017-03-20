March 20 India's Idea Cellular and Vodafone Plc:
* Vodafone exec says deal consistent with India telecoms M&A
rules
* Idea exec says founders buying extra stake from Vodafone
will not be funded by any listed Aditya Birla Group Co
* Vodafone exec says need to shed a small amount of spectrum
* Vodafone exec says pending income tax demand has nothing
to do with current deal
* Idea exec says there will be many exciting opportunities
for both Idea and Vodafone employees, don't see significant job
cuts
* Vodafone exec says both brands i.e. Idea and Vodafone to
continue
