Fitch: No Rating Impact on OBG from BPS's Downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the downgrade of Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa' Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS, BBB-/Stable/F3) has no rating impact on its Italian mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG). BPS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was recently downgraded to 'BBB-'/Stable from 'BBB'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades Banca Popolare di Sondrio to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 20 June