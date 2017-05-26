May 26 ITC Ltd

* March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees

* Profit in March quarter last year was 23.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 145.10 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share