UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd:
* March quarter profit 67.2 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees
* March quarter total income 6.16 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share
* Profit in March quarter last year was 278.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.21 billion rupees
Source text - bit.ly/2rc0Rke
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources