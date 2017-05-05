May 5 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes

* Deal to be funded via JPL’s internal accruals and is likely to be earnings accretive in first full year of operations

* Says unit jubilant pharma signed an asset purchase agreement with Triad Isotopes Inc. and Isotope Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: