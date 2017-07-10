BRIEF-India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 pct

1 Min Read
July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:
* India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 198,399 vehicles - industry body
* India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 percent versus year ago - industry body
* India's June domestic passenger car sales 136,895 vehicles, down 11.24 percent versus year ago - industry body
* India's June commercial vehicle sales 56,890 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body
* India's June two-wheeler sales 1,527,049 vehicles, up 4 percent versus year ago -industry body