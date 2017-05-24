BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
May 24 Kopran Ltd
* March quarter net profit 52.1 million rupees versus profit 18.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 552.7 million rupees versus 439.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2qVtmET) Further company coverage:
* Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.