BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
May 29 Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd
* March quarter net profit 139.1 million rupees versus profit 110 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition