BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd"
* March quarter net profit 2.45 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 16.47 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
* Declared final dividend of 9.70 rupees per share
* Appointed S N Subrahmanyan as non exec vice chairman
* Says Q4 utilisation including trainees 78.3 percent versus 75.9 percent last year
* Says number of active clients 261 versus 258 last year
* Says added 15 new clients in Q4
* Says Q4 attrition (LTM) 16.9 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qIfRoL) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.