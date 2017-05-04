BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 3.16 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 22.38 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share
* March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year
* March quarter gross NPA 4.94 percent versus 4.85 percent last year Source text: (bit.ly/2qIPFdo) Further company coverage:
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER