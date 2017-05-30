BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
* March quarter net loss 6.35 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 9.63 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2r7dqPL) Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges