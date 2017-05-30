UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* March quarter PAT 7.25 billion rupees
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 123.20 billion rupees
* PAT in march quarter last year was 6.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 118.40 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 13 rupees per share
* Continued lag in LCV<2T, 3 wheelers and 2 wheelers in quarter is indication of slower recovery in rural parts of country
* Says outlook for 2017-2018 is "much more robust" with favourable domestic, global backdrop Source text - (bit.ly/2rQm3is) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources