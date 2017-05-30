BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's market regulator says issuers of green bonds have to provide details of unutilised proceeds
* India's market regulator on green bond: Qualitative, quantitative performance indicators of environmental impact of project to be disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2r6Wtoq) (Mumbai Newsroom: +911-22-6180-7067)
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.