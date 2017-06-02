UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Mawana Sugars Ltd
* Says agreed to enter into one time settlement with State Bank of India in respect of borrowings from State Bank of Hyderabad
* Says to settle debt of State Bank of Hyderabad for a consolidated agreed amount of INR 432.1 million Source text - (bit.ly/2slKsKu) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources