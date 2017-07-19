BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 13.55 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago

* Says 336 active clients as of June 30, 2017

* Says $5 million clients grow by 3 for a total of 33 in June quarter

* Says trailing 12 months attrition is 14 percent

* Says headcount stood at 16,561 as of June 30, 2017

