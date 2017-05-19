UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 7.06 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees
* March quarter consol net sales 113.19 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 5.87 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 98.42 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2rxNM4H Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources