UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 India's MRF Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 54 rupees per share
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 37.78 billion rupees
* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 38.39 billion rupees
* Says appointed Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director with immediate effect
* Says re-designated Arun Mammen as vice chairman and managing director Source text: (bit.ly/2p8UviW) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources