BRIEF-Bell Partners closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
May 4 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 626.1 million rupees versus 605.1 million rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pJbgDr) Further company coverage:
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings/raising funds via issue of debt instruments worth upto 40 billion rupees