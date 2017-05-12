BRIEF-Neo Telemedia says Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and CNOOIT entered into JV agreement
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
May 12 New Delhi Television Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total revenue 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.73 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2q9gbjo) Further company coverage:
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis