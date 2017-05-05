BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 India's NIIT Technologies Ltd
* March quarter net profit 865.6 million rupees
* March quarter income from operations 4.59 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 12.50 rupees per share
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.