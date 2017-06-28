BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 28 Niyogin Fintech Ltd:
* Gets members' nod to increase share capital of co
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.