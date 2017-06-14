June 14 (Reuters) -

* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters

* State Bank of India shares up 0.72 percent in pre-open trade, Punjab National Bank up 0.57 percent, Bank of Baroda up 1.21 percent

* RBI on Tuesday said it has identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy)