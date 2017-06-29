UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Omax Autos Ltd:
* Applied to concerned authority for approval, for closure of certain departments/manufacturing lines/wings in its Dharuhera plant
* Says certain departments/manufacturing lines/wings in Dharuhera plant are expected to be closed within one month
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources