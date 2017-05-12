BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1
May 12 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 3.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 21 rupees per share
* March quarter consol total income 25.49 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 17.43 billion rupees
Says approved issue of shares and/or convertible securitites upto amount not exceeding INR 50 billion
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)