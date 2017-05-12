May 12 Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 3.11 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 21 rupees per share

* March quarter consol total income 25.49 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 17.43 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of shares and/or convertible securitites upto amount not exceeding INR 50 billion