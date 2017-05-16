BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 India's Punjab National Bank
* Net profit for full year ending March 2017 at 13.25 billion rupees
* Says gross NPA at end March 553.7 billion rupees
* Says net NPA as of end March at 327.02 billion rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By India Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.