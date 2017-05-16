BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
May 16 Punjab National Bank
* March quarter net profit 2.62 billion rupees versus net loss of 53.67 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 118.9 billion rupees versus 108.24 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.40 billion rupees
* March quarter provisions and contingencies 57.54 billion rupees versus 98.78 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 12.53 percent versus 13.70 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 7.81 percent versus 9.09 percent previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.