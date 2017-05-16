BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
May 16 Punjab & Sind Bank
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 19.62 billion rupees versus 21.27 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 3.99 billion rupees versus 2.67 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 10.45 percent versus 9.40 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 7.51 percent versus 6.84 percent previous quarter
* Says did not recommend any dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.