BRIEF-Jacek Papaj resigns from his post as chairman of ZUK Elzab
* JACEK PAPAJ RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Quadrant Televentures Ltd:
* Says board considered & approved sale of GSM business assets of co
* Approved issue of 860,000 unsecured zero coupon compulsory convertible debentures in one or more tranches for up to INR 860 million to Videocon Telecommunications
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* JACEK PAPAJ RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in its Kunshan-based electronics unit for at least 224.2 million yuan
* Digital power corporation issues end of quarter investor update