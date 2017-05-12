BRIEF-Neo Telemedia says Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and CNOOIT entered into JV agreement
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
May 12 India's Quick Heal Technologies Ltd :
* March quarter profit 236.3 million rupees versus profit 373.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 977.7 million rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2ps7iCd) Further company coverage:
* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis