UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Radico Khaitan Ltd
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 12.10 billion rupees
* Net profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 140.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources