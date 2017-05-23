May 23 Radico Khaitan Ltd

* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 12.10 billion rupees

* Net profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 140.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.11 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share