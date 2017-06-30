UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 (Reuters) -
* India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tweaks rules for the monitoring and reviewing of ratings by credit agencies
* Says ratings agencies required to track the servicing of debt obligations for each instrument rated by them
* Says ratings agencies must look for potential deterioration in financials which might lead to defaults, delays in servicing of debt
* Says rating agencies shall carry out a review of the ratings upon announcement of news or material events
* Says issuers must provide credit rating agencies with no default statement each month, saying it has not delayed any payment of interest, principal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2urxyKV) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.