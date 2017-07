July 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Capital Ltd

* June quarter consol profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 48.57 billion rupees

* Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage: