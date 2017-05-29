May 29 India's Reliance Communications

* March quarter earnings conference call begins

* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom

* Exec says sector urgently needs intervention from regulators to address situation

* Exec says sector liability of 7.5 trln rupees will be unsustainable

* Exec says remedial policy action and a financing package are critically needed by the sector

* Exec says to launch volte offering in next few quarters

* Exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept

* Exec says in talks with lenders to refinance loan installments

* Exec says expects to meet all debt repayment obligations

* Exec says looking to refinance 280 billion rupees of Rcom and Aircel debt

* Exec says all lenders on a prorata basis will be repaid

* Exec says sees property sales happening during 2 years from now

* Exec says will seek bond holders approval for deals