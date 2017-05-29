May 29 India's Reliance Communications
* March quarter earnings conference call begins
* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance
Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom
* Exec says sector urgently needs intervention from
regulators to address situation
* Exec says sector liability of 7.5 trln rupees will be
unsustainable
* Exec says remedial policy action and a financing package
are critically needed by the sector
* Exec says to launch volte offering in next few quarters
* Exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end
Sept
* Exec says in talks with lenders to refinance loan
installments
* Exec says expects to meet all debt repayment obligations
* Exec says looking to refinance 280 billion rupees of Rcom
and Aircel debt
* Exec says all lenders on a prorata basis will be repaid
* Exec says sees property sales happening during 2 years
from now
* Exec says will seek bond holders approval for deals
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy, Euan Rocha and Sankalp
Phartiyal in MUMBAI)