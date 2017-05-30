SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* March quarter profit 13.19 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees
* March quarter total revenue 59.78 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 11.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 60.84 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rQ0QoZ) Further company coverage:
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.