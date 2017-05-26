Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
May 26 Sambhaav Media Ltd
* March quarter net profit 28 million rupees versus loss 4.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 130 million rupees versus 103.6 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21