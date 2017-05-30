UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Sel Manufacturing Company Ltd:
* March quarter net loss 644 million rupees versus loss 2.12 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 5.36 billion rupees versus 4.88 billion rupees year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2qBVDfT
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources