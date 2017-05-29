UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
* March quarter loss 876 million rupees
* March quarter total income 21.29 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 474 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 18.51 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2sdpdtt) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources