July 3 Strides Shasun Ltd:

* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

* Product to be manufactured in co's facility in Bangalore and marketed by Strides Pharma in the U.S. market

* Promethazine Hydrochloride tablet is used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting related to certain conditions

Source text - bit.ly/2sCRQzU

