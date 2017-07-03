UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3 Strides Shasun Ltd:
* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets
* Product to be manufactured in co's facility in Bangalore and marketed by Strides Pharma in the U.S. market
* Promethazine Hydrochloride tablet is used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting related to certain conditions
Source text - bit.ly/2sCRQzU
Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.