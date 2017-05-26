May 26 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 12.24 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was
14.95 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 71.37
billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 14.16
billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from
operations was 76.54 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Says reappointment of Dilip Shanghvi as MD
* Says resignation of Uday Baldota as CFO
